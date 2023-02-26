Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noo's avatar
Noo
Mar 26, 2023

In Prague, mid 90ies, he didn't play instruments for a few shows at all. Maybe harmonica...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul's avatar
Paul
Mar 10, 2023

I saw Bob on 4 nights in 2019 and 2021 in Milwaukee, Chicago and South Bend Indiana. I think he had a guitar for the opening song and for the closing song on some nights, but I don't think he was playing it. I've read that he has arthritis, and piano is easier to play.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture