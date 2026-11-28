Fan poster by @dylanbootlegs

Last night, the UK leg of the Lights of Autumn tour continued in Sheffield. Music writer and historian Adam Selzer is attending the full UK run, and he wrote in from the third stop. The night before, in Birmingham, Dylan covered Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s “How Far from God” for the first time ever. Would he keep it in the set? Would there be any other surprises in Sheffield?

Yes and yes! And there’s already a tape too. Here’s Adam:

Sheffield is one of those towns that I only know from concert reports; really my main knowledge of it is the absolutely mesmerizing acoustic set Dylan performed at the Gaumont, a now-demolished cinema, in 1966. It’s like Bend, Oregon or Augusta, Maine: a town that so far as I know only exists for concerts.

The train from Birmingham was late and crowded; I forswore my reserved seat in order to stand with my luggage between coaches for the 70-minute ride, listening to that 1966 Sheffield recording and watching the foggy countryside and towns go by while others sat on the floor beside me. It was an oddly agreeable way to travel.

Dylan has played here a couple times, though several younger locals were surprised that he was coming here at all (oddly, though, given that this is a town of nearly 600k people. I’ve seen Bob play in far smaller). Off the train, it immediately appeared very…English. I found Sheffield to be the grayest city I’ve ever seen. Everything seemed gray—the sky, the fog, the buildings. Even the occasional splashes of red brick seemed to glow gray in the light. It made me want to start a punk band.

Photo courtesy Adam Selzer

The venue, like the one in Birmingham, was a soulless arena, but had the fortune to be across the way from The Noose and Gibbet, a gallows-themed pub, so it had that going for it.