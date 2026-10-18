Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E’s

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geoff platt's avatar
geoff platt
12h

Tangled was amazing. It almost captured the loss inherent to the song (and album) better than the original; like the anger had lost out to defeat and sadness and being alone. Can’t wait to hear “Louisiana.”

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Jason's avatar
Jason
2h

That second new Tangled verse sure seems of this moment in America. Inflation is high, summer's gone,

And I can't help but think that the final lines address a certain leader who's lost his (black) magic:

He turns around, the magic disappears

What I know he was looking at

He never did find it here

Neither did you

Tangled up in blue.

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