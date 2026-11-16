Photo from Rome show Nov 5 by Paolo Brillo

Bob Dylan’s Lights of Autumn Tour rolled into Munich, Germany last night. It’s been a minute since we last checked in, so here to bring us up to speed is Michael Sülflow.

If you’re on social media, you may well know Michael under another name: “Still On the Road,” where he runs some of the absolute best Instagram/Twitter/Threads accounts covering all things Bob. He’s attended six shows on the tour already—and he says last night’s was the best of them all.

Here’s Michael:

At the recent shows on Bob Dylan’s European tour, the concerts have ended with an interesting scene that almost feels choreographed: As the final notes of the closing song fade away, people in the audience gradually make their way towards the stage. Meanwhile, Dylan gets up from his keyboard and turns his back to the audience. He stays like that for a few seconds, apparently stretching his legs, before turning around to then find the crowd gathered right in front of him at the rail, applauding enthusiastically.

At other recent shows I attended, such as Vienna and Salzburg, he acknowledged the fans with a round of applause or a clenched fist, at the end of last night’s concert in Munich he simply stood there, looking out into the arena and taking in the atmosphere. A beautiful scene to witness at the end of this concert that was for me – spoiler alert – the most convincing performance of the six shows I have attended so far. Not only was the sound excellent, with Bob Dylan finally higher in the mix than at previous shows on this tour, but the performance was also spot-on and mesmerizing from start to finish.

Before the tour, whenever I talked to people about my plans to see Bob Dylan in concert multiple times, one question tended to come up: “Why do you go to so many shows? Isn’t it all the same?”

Of course, the usual answer is just as predictable: “No, there’s something different about every show!” And while that was true to some extent even during the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour (2021-2026), despite its rather static setlists, the current European Lights of Autumn Tour 2026 has brought unpredictability to a new level.

By the time the tour reached Munich, it had just passed the halfway point, and across the first 16 of its 30 concerts, Dylan had performed 34 different songs. On top of that, there have been some notable new arrangements and a particular focus on two albums released around the turn of the millennium (more on that later). The band also features two guitarists who only joined Dylan’s touring outfit this summer and have a distinct impact on its sound. All in all, there are plenty of reasons to keep following this tour. And I haven’t even mentioned Dylan’s visit with the Pope during his stay in Rome, which became something of a viral sensation after Dylan’s attempt to keep a low profile didn’t quite work out!

But now, let’s get to Munich.

Photo by Michael Sülflow

Munich was always a city where I wanted to see Dylan perform, simply because it is one of Germany’s major cities and because I associate it with a couple of rare performances: the two most recent performances to date of “One More Cup of Coffee” in 2009 and “In the Garden” in 2002. The venue, the Olympiahalle, is part of Munich’s Olympic Park and was also where Dylan played his very first Munich show back in 1981 (which also included a performance of “In the Garden”). The venue has an impressive tent-like roof made of acrylic glass. Inside, the Olympiahalle is an impressive, bowl-shaped arena, with steeply rising tiers of seats. It was definitely the biggest venue in which I saw Dylan on this tour.

When I arrived at my seat, I was initially relieved to find that my view of Dylan would be unobstructed. (A strange thing to say when you’re sitting in the front row, but Dylan’s shows are something else. This year, it’s his hood and the position of the keyboard that can give you a headache when planning your seats). I was also really looking forward to sharing the show with some dear friends who had travelled with me over the previous few days to attend the Austrian shows.

As usual on this tour, the concert began with the band making their way onto the stage without much fanfare, picking up their instruments and launching into “Watching the River Flow” – the most frequently played opener since the beginning of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. At the first three shows I saw on this tour, Dylan joined the band a little later. Since the second show in Vienna, however, he has been walking onstage together with the rest.

In her review of the Zurich show, Laura Tenschert wondered what colour Dylan’s jacket would be (black on that occasion). Since the Rome concert (white jacket), another question has entered the mix: How many hoods would he be wearing? In Munich, the answer was two, plus a baseball cap. And – a white jacket!