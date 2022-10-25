At the end of every show for years now, the light stay down an inordinate amount of time. Many in the crowd assume another encore is coming, but really it gives Bob cover to get on the bus before fans start spilling out to the streets. When the lights eventually come up, everyone lets out an “awww” in collective disappointment.



Having seen this play out many times, I was packing up my stuff and putting on my coat as people cheered. Then, suddenly, the cheer got louder. For the first time certainly since the pandemic, and maybe for some years before that, Bob was back onstage! No more music, but he and that band returned to stand and pose some more.



Then — here’s the craziest part — it happened again! He leaves, the crowd cheers for a few minutes, and now he’s back soaking it all in for a third time (while also gently patting his hands towards the ground like, okay, take it easy).



Bob unexpectedly returning twice to bask in the adulation was the talk of the pub afterward. As on outsider, I simply assumed it was him just saying, thanks for a great four shows (or that the bus door was locked). But a number of Brits I spoke to who’d been seeing him there for years took something deeper from the gesture. He wasn’t just saying thank for you for the past week; he was saying thank you for everything. In case, god forbid, this was it. His last time in London, the city where he soaked up the folk scene so early in his career and has returned dozens of times since. During my few days in England, I could feel the special bond that country has with him. Clearly Bob feels it too.