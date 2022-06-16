Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Eliot's avatar
Laura Eliot
Jun 20, 2022

Thank you for the review. It is wonderful that Dylan is still with us and performing. Can't imagine the world without him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Haider's avatar
Paul Haider
Jun 16, 2022

Great review of Bob!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture