Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony B. Creamer III's avatar
Anthony B. Creamer III
12h

Attended the show last night and the preceding Tuesday (Philadelphia). Some footnotes: (1) All the lyrics for To Be Alone With You have been rewritten from the version on Nashville Skyline (I pre-printed lyrics for entire program). Virtually every song had subtle and not-subtle lyric changes. (2) If Jad took a prominent solo last night it eluded me. By comparison, Julian's Philadelphia solo during Masterpiece brought a huge smile to Garnier's face. (3) Bob seemed a just little more invested in his delivery in Philadelphia. Bottom line: a pair of excellent concerts.

Reply
Share
The Joker and the Thief's avatar
The Joker and the Thief
12h

Thank you kind sirs

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ray Padgett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture