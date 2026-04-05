Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Peg Moore's avatar
Peg Moore
8h

Soooo good to read this. Beautifully done, CR! Additionally, I really appreciate all the detail and your perceptions of the DETROIT show, as I was not there--after being at GR and Saginaw. (Saginaw was exceptionally fun to my eyes, ears, heart!!!) Thank you! And many thanks to you, Ray, for keeping these reviews coming!

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Debby Kleinberg's avatar
Debby Kleinberg
7h

Making us think. And feel.

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