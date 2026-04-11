Photos courtesy Rebecca Slaman

Last night, the final (maybe?) leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour hit Cleveland. Rebecca Slaman was on the scene and reports in.

Slaman co-hosts the new Definitely Dylan podcast series “The Bob Dylan Hotline,” in which she and Laura Tenschert (another recent correspondent) answer questions about all things Dylan. Slaman also leads walking tours of Bob Dylan’s New York; find more info at ramblintours.com.

By the way, our next tour correspondent is…me! After following along from home the past month, I’m going to finally see the tour myself, in Bowling Green, Chattanooga, and Jackson. If you’re going to the latter, I’m doing an event at a nearby record store beforehand, hope to see some of you there; find more info here.

Here’s Rebecca Slaman on last night’s show in Cleveland:

BOB IS ON FIRE!

Weirdly, I had a dream the night before the show in which Bob did the most awesome concert my brain could conjure: he walked onstage donning his iconic sunglasses, did some light choreography and power posing, and directly referenced things I said on the Definitely Dylan podcast. It was so real that when I woke up, I panicked that I had forgotten to write this review.

Bob hasn’t been to New York on his own since 2023. After what I would describe as some unpleasant vibes at the nosebleeds of various Outlaw shows, being in the crowd in the Playhouse Square theater in Cleveland was as welcome as a hug from Bob himself. The house staff were extremely friendly to boot; one bathroom attendant/stall director thanked me for “patronizing their bathroom.” Whether it was from the helpful staff or the effusive praise from the crowd, Bob was in top form.

Dylan really rewarded our attention. After an overstimulating experience at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I welcomed the screenless, rapt focus awaiting me at the Bob Dylan concert. Dylan performed a show no less than incredible. He exhibited great musicianship over a variety of rock music styles, proving he can really do it all.

At 8:04, the band came out one by one and joined in an ongoing groove. Tony Garnier grabbed an electric bass, setting down the driving groove to “To Be Alone With You.” Soon, Bob himself walked out in a white raincoat, resembling the risen Christ. The crowd leapt to their feet, filling the auditorium with whoops and applause. The house lights remained on for the first three songs. I think Bob maybe wanted to see some love.

The sound in the auditorium was fantastic. First of all, it was loud. There were some level adjustments in the first song, but otherwise, Bob’s vocals were high in the mix. And thank God! His vocals were incredible throughout the night. Bob had one stationary mic on his keyboard area, and one mic on a long arm for when he wanted to stand. They were slightly offset from each other. Bob took advantage of this mobility, sometimes switching from sitting to standing mid-note. “Maaaade” from “Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You” was one such case.

His keyboard playing was very fast, complex, and insistent. At times, he would hammer it incredibly hard. It reminded me of Schroeder’s sarcastic “Jingle Bells” for Lucy in the Charlie Brown Christmas. This, along with the remarkable coherence of his lyrics, felt like a heraldic message. Listen, listen, listen!

“Man in the Long Black Coat,” a recent addition to the setlist, was very, very good. Sporting his short white coat, perhaps he wanted a little irony in his fashion. “All Along the Watchtower” was a crowd favorite, inspiring some clap-alongs and applause breaks.

The vibe of “I Contain Multitudes,” to me, gave mid-tempo '90s piano girl rock. Its groove resembled Dylan’s collaborator Fiona Apple and Outlaw tourmate Sheryl Crow. (I think this makes Bob a spiritual sibling to Taylor Swift.) But then when he sang, “I’ve no apologies to make,” one guy clapped emphatically. Okay, dude, whatever. I don’t know what that clap implied, but I don’t like it.

Bob has been accused of hiding in recent years, but tonight, he didn’t seem to be hiding at all. His face was fully lit and exposed. The only thing the hood covered was his hair. I was grateful to be able to witness the classic Bob slow nod during a sexy “False Prophet,” when he lifted his eyebrows and chin while singing. This was another sign I perceived of his sense of purpose while performing these songs.

Between songs, Dylan would grab a silver(?) cup and take a sip. Once, it was a bit audible on the speakers. That was awesome. I fear I’ve really drunk the Kool-Aid when I’m entertained by his sippin’.

“Black Rider” was a standout. He started messing with the table mic, bringing it very close to his lips before slamming it down. Then his audio was quieter as it was further away. But then, on “Black rider, black rider,” Bob’s voice echoed the phrase over and over, quieter and quieter. Only on this line did this echo occur. It was a really cool, subtle, artistic move in the audio. If I could speculate on Bob’s intentions for a moment, I think the quiet audio was to make us lean in even more.

“Love Sick” was also a crowd favorite. Here, I considered how the stage is where he really belongs.

“Goodbye Jimmy Reed” had a classic country, honky tonk sound. The bridge really picked up from there. When Bob stands up, it gives energy to the whole band. His mobility is so vital to the show. I would recommend he get a Britney-style headset mic to accommodate this.

Bob then did intros for the band. Tony gave a big Bob-esque point to cue up the next song, “I Can Tell.” I’m happy this one returned from the Outlaw sets; it fits really well with Bob and the band’s current grooving rock sound.

When “I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You” began its light waltz, I thought to myself, I could die happy here. I thought about how lucky I am to see Bob Dylan. I felt a connection with the silent masses who decided Shakespeare’s work was worth collecting every scrap of his plays they could find, ensuring his place in history.

“Crossing the Rubicon,” by stark contrast, was march-like, made up of staccato hits.

“When I Paint My Masterpiece” has never sounded more like “Istanbul (Not Constantinople).” The people in front of me even whispered “They Might Be Giants” to each other. At one point, Bob mirrored the exact cadence of “That’s nobody’s business but the Turks.”

“Forgetful Heart” contained my favorite Bob vocal trick: when he slides down an octave at the end of a line. “Soon After Midnight” had a doo-wop feel, and at one point sounded like “Heart and Soul.” It was followed by “Nervous Breakdown,” the Eddie Cochran cover. This was extremely high energy, elevated by Bob’s powerful vocals. This cover made me think, “Why aren’t we all dancing right now?” Almost as if to answer, Bob did a little bouncing and wiggling himself.

Bob whipped out the harmonica for his final song, “Every Grain of Sand.” After the last note, Bob turned to face the back of the stage. For a moment, it seemed he wouldn’t let us see him, like he was turning his back on our applause. Then, he turned around, walked out from behind his keyboard, and bowed slightly to us. Then! He clapped! He clapped for us! As he left the stage, he did a little jog around the back of the drum kit.

This Cleveland concert filled my cup full. I felt a symbiotic relationship between crowd and performer. As I was heartened by Bob’s good spirits and gratitude, his performance completely enthralled. I don’t know what to say other than that I feel so lucky to appreciate Bob Dylan!

Thanks Rebecca! Next time you’re in New York, take one of her Dylan walking tours; more info at ramblintours.com. You can also find her on the latest two episodes of the Definitely Dylan podcast and on Instagram @rebeccaslaman @ramblintours and Twitter at @ithrewtheglass.

No tape yet, keep an eye on the Discord for when one pops up.