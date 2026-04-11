Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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PATRICIA AMATO's avatar
PATRICIA AMATO
1d

Lucky ducky girl!

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Zarfster's avatar
Zarfster
17h

I wish Bob would come to Australia. I have no desire to go to the US, given the political climate, but perhaps it would be worth it just to see Bob. Still, lots to enjoy from these reviews and the bootlegs. Keep them coming, please!

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