Last Night in Chattanooga
2026-04-17, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, TN
A few minutes before last night’s show began, a man sitting behind me tapped me on the shoulder. “Why won’t he play his older stuff,” he asked me, with a note of accusation. The phrasing reminded me of how my daughter, age 5, has started asking to do things. “Why can’t we go on a bike ride?” “Why won’t you l…
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