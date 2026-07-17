Last Night in Boston
2026-07-16, Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
The Long Hot Summer Tour has been a strange one to follow remotely, full of whiplash shifts in vibe, fan excitement, and, notably, the band lineup.
Opening night led to initial disappointment, as the first reports indicated a much less exciting setlist than the previous two (Outlaw) summer openers. But by morning, the vi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.