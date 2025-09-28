Larry Campbell on [Insert Stringed Instrument Here]
2000-09-28, Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany
Listening to the “My Back Pages” in this Hamburg show, one thing jumped out to me: Larry Campbell’s violin. It takes an already beautiful arrangement to the next level, and it made me miss having someone in Dylan’s band with that utility-player role. Donnie Herron did it for two decades (albeit sticking mostly to the steel in later years), but he left l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.