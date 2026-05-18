Kinky Friedman Steals the Show
1976-05-18, State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
Today, the Rolling Thunder Revue leaves Texas and enters the home stretch. Only four more shows to go—including the biggest, followed by the most mysterious.
But today’s show is neither. The first show of the final four took place in Oklahoma City, Dylan’s first-ever show in the state that now houses his archives. This was a last…
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