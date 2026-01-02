It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Y2K
1999-11-20, University of Delaware, Newark, DE
Another request today, from Andrew. On November 20, 1999, Bob Dylan played the 1,165th concert of the Never Ending Tour. That is a fairly meaningless statistic. Here’s a more interesting one: It was also his final show of the millennium. Though I’d never count Bob out, the odds are pretty good it will be his only millennium-ending show ever.
Not that he …
