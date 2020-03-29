Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. Subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:
Our look back at Bob's spring-2000 covers today wraps with a section I'm calling Old Time Rock & Roll. If you missed the first few, also named after Bob Seger songs, they are Heavy Music (Part 1 an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.