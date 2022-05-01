Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Absurd's avatar
The Absurd
May 1, 2022

He just sounds like he’s going through the motions to me. The songs sound rushed. Difficult not to believe he was already thinking about plugging in….especially in the land of The Beatles, The Animals … etc etc ..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture