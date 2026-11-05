Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E’s

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Steve Paul's avatar
Steve Paul
1h

Fantasmic, Ray. Great job landing the interview and enlightening the moment.

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Henry Begler's avatar
Henry Begler
1h

no one is doing it like FDDE.

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