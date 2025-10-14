Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Barber's avatar
Doug Barber
14h

Fascinating. Need that book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Graham Stephenson's avatar
Graham Stephenson
16h

Oh wow. This is going to be such an important book! Thank you both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture