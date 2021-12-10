Bob Dylan and Patti Smith were the names on the marquees of the Paradise Lost tour. But another musician loomed over the proceedings: Jerry Garcia.
Garcia died on August 9, 1995, only weeks after the Grateful Dead toured with Dylan. I've written before about how Bob's subsequent fall tour became a touring Jerry tribute, with many Dead covers and Dead-ass…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.