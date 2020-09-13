Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

I’m on vacation this week, so rather than do anything that requires actual brain power, I put together a little photo spread.

Today’s show comes from 1987, Bob Dylan’s second go-round touring with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as his backing band. There were many high points on this tour. Bob’s clothing choices were not among them. I’ve selected some lowlights, just taking the absolute cheapest of shots. Vacation, baby!