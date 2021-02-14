Bob Dylan has performed on Valentine's Day just six times. The most famous - by far - came with the tour conclusion of Dylan's 1974 Band reunion tour, recorded for Before the Flood, which I wrote about last year. Otherwise, he did once in 1965 (unrecorded, sadly) and a few times in the '90s. He hasn't given a Valentine's Day show since 1999. Perhaps he …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.