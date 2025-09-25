George Harrison Sighting and Sting Shoutout in Portsmouth
2000-09-24/25, Guildhall, Portsmouth, England
All of this tour’s shows are widely acclaimed (well, almost all—we’re actually coming up on a few shows I don’t see talked about as much, perhaps because they’re the only ones without killer-quality Crystal Cat bootlegs). But I don’t think any are more acclaimed than the two in Portsmouth. These are not my…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.