A few weeks ago, I got wondering, how many times has Bob played concerts on Easter Sunday?
And at how many of those Easter shows has he played his song that prominently references Easter: “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues”? (Opening line if you forgot: “When you're lost in the rain in Juarez, and it's Easter time too.”)
And, finally, if he did play it, did t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.