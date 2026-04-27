Dylan Bombs in Tallahassee
1976-04-27, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL
One big difference between Rolling Thunder ’75 and ’76 I’ve mentioned before: The size of the venues. In 1975, for the most part, Dylan played small theaters, and tickets were hard to come by. In 1976, Dylan mostly played giant arenas and stadiums. Tickets were easier to get, and in a few cases the shows sold so poorly they had to be canc…
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