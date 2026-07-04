Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Howell Gotlieb's avatar
Howell Gotlieb
1d

We drove in from Toronto and arrived late, I mean very late, missing the entire Dead’s set. No tickets and there were no scalpers in sight. But because of the mass exodus of deadheads deserting the show, we were able to just walk in. Only faded memories but I recall that despite a dynamic show by Bob and the heartbreakers, there was lack of energy in the crowd due to the heat and rows of vacant seats.

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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
2d

Grateful to have been in attendance.

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