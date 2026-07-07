Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Luke Alden's avatar
Luke Alden
1d

The quote from this P Williams character..is this not some of the most appalling new age nothingness which characterizes a substantial portion of culture today?

Be as present and open as possible. Yes indeed.

Suspend critical judgement?

Sounds like surrendering one's agency. Sounds like a call for the status quo, for notions of "it's all good" and "objectivity' and "neutrality." Fits right in with the implications of doctrine and orthodoxy. Fascists love this mentality, unsurprisingly. So do bankrupt liberals and so-called centrists, likewise expectedly. Can we not do a whole lot better than this to put it mildly?

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lou J's avatar
lou J
2d

Man LOOK at that SMILE on his face in that opening shot!!! So good to see him so happy, to know it’s possible! I always loved Dylan and the Dead despite so much that has been thought and said. Thanks for bringing it back to life.

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