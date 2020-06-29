Flagging Down the Double E's

Anders Månsson
Jul 2, 2020

"The Man in Me" from Oslo 1995 is one of the most played songs from my Dylan bootlegs (and I have 1600 of them...)

Teenage Mary
Jun 29, 2020

Thanks for this - will pay it proper attention tomorrow

