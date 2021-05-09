Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bennyboy's avatar
Bennyboy
May 9, 2021

Stockholm Syndrome

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Noel M's avatar
Noel M
May 9, 2021

Hm.... well, I have to say this for the 1991 shows! (And even more so 1990) The setlists were never crazier, never more unpredictable than in that one hoarse-throated year. 1992 was another high water mark for crazy set lists... where songs we couldn't imagine in later years (Bob Dylan's Dream, Idiot Wind, Jokerman, Joey, etc.) making regular appearances.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture