Bob’s final show before his life-threatening heart scare was not the last show of his Spring 1997 tour on May 3 in Huntsville, Alabama. Instead, a few weeks later, he popped up at a Jewish fundraiser to play three songs for Chris Rock, Harrison Ford, and Michael Douglas.

Okay, he wasn’t playing the songs for them, but they were in the audience. As was Nicolas Cage — how I wish a camera caught his facial expressions experiencing late-’90s Bob.