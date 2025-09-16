Bob Dylan in the Highlands (Will He Play It??)
2000-09-16, Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, Aberdeen, Scotland
On September 16, 2000, Bob Dylan performed in the Scottish Highlands. All the pre-show chatter was, naturally, would he play it? Would he bust out “Highlands”?
The answer: Yes!
…the next night. In Glasgow. Aka the Lowlands.
“Highlands” in the Highlands perhaps seemed too obvious. Especially since he literally shouts out Aberdeen in the fi…
