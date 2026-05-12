Bob Dylan Gets Picketed in Austin
1976-05-12, Municipal Auditorium, Austin, TX
Too bad there’s no tape of Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder show in Austin.
That’s what I would have had to write a few years ago. But, in December 2023, one appeared! A never-heard soundboard straight from the sound guy, no less. Where did it appear? Why, right here in this newsletter!
(Ouch, I think I pulled something patting myself on the back so hard.)
Thou…
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