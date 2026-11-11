“This is my theme song,” Bob Dylan announces over the opening chords to “Ballad of a Thin Man” at this subscriber-requested (thanks Bruce!) show in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, IL. “Thin Man” is, in part, about feeling misunderstood by journalists. Why might he call it his theme song at this particular concert? Because he knew he was being reported o…
Bob Dylan Disses U2
1991-11-04, McGaw Memorial Hall, Evanston, IL
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