Jun 27, 2021

The Tsongas Arena in Lowell Michigan is the home turf of Dylan's inspiration from the Beat Poets, Jack Kerouac. Kerouac is from Lowell, and he is buried in a cemetery nearby, exactly across the street from my grandchildren's elementary school. Sometimes when Dylan is in Lowell, he has been known to visit Kerouac's grave to pay tribute, as documented in the Rolling Thunder movie.

