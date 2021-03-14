One of the most beloved runs in the entire Never-Ending Tour took place in 1995 in Prague. Over the course of three consecutive shows there, Dylan reinvented his live show after several bumpy years onstage.
This reinvention wasn't, strictly speaking, something he had planned on doing. In fact, the tour got off to a rough start when the first scheduled Pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.