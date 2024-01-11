A Rolling Stone Sit-Down in Montreal
1974-01-11/2, Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada
In practically every article written during this tour, it says some variation of “Dylan was not giving interviews.” Each article follows this with an implied “but we got one anyway.” Newsweek, The Village Voice, New York Times, Time. A lotta interviews for a guy supposedly “not giving interviews.” And today in Montreal, Rolling St…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.