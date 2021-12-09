A Patti Primer
1995-12-09, Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA
Now that we've established the context for Patti’s return to the road with Bob, I thought for the second half of our Patti Primer I’d examine the specific songs she performed at one of these shows. They offer a fairly good overview of her career for the curious Patti-novice - some hits, some deep cuts, some new stuff. The sort of m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.