Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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colindpratt's avatar
colindpratt
4d

well done. checking in from downtown Buffalo around the corner from the old Tralf (r.i.p.) as i type. i'm not old enough to have been there in its heyday but saw my share of great shows there incl David Bromberg who was a consummate performer and storyteller. unfortunately the Tralf was a covid casualty and has since reopened as a soulless private equity-backed venture whose business model is to buy struggling mid-market venues at discount then overpay artists in a thinly-veiled effort to put locally-owned competition out of business

anyway i was 10 when 'Bad Hair Day' and the inescapable "Amish Paradise" video dominated the monoculture. never ended up going deep with Al but i've maintained a sentimental affection and had a lot of fun with my kids when they got into him a couple years ago

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Henry J. Bernstein's avatar
Henry J. Bernstein
4d

Very fun

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